Unification Church Leader Temporarily Released Amid Bribery Allegations

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, was released temporarily from a South Korean jail for medical reasons. She faces allegations of bribery involving former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, which she denies. A court has mandated her hospital stay and restricted her contacts until Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:51 IST
Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, was temporarily released from a South Korean jail on Tuesday after a court granted her medical leave, according to a court spokesperson and church official.

Han is facing accusations of directing the church to bribe former First Lady Kim Keon Hee to secure business advantages. While Han denies these allegations as "false information," the Seoul Central District Court has allowed her release until 4 p.m. on Friday.

The court, in a text message, specified that Han would remain at a court-designated hospital and can only have contact with her lawyers. All interactions with case-related individuals are prohibited during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

