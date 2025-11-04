Unification Church Leader Temporarily Released Amid Bribery Allegations

Han Hak-ja, the leader of the Unification Church, was temporarily released from a South Korean jail on Tuesday after a court granted her medical leave, according to a court spokesperson and church official.

Han is facing accusations of directing the church to bribe former First Lady Kim Keon Hee to secure business advantages. While Han denies these allegations as "false information," the Seoul Central District Court has allowed her release until 4 p.m. on Friday.

The court, in a text message, specified that Han would remain at a court-designated hospital and can only have contact with her lawyers. All interactions with case-related individuals are prohibited during this period.

