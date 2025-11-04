Left Menu

Bihar's Political Battlefield Heats Up: NDA's Confidence Vs. MGB's Promises

BJP MP Anurag Thakur emphasized NDA's accomplishments in Bihar under Nitish Kumar, contrasting it with the RJD's previous tenure. Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav presented Mahagathbandhan's pledges for farmers and women if elected. Bihar's assembly elections, crucial for both alliances, are set to take place in November.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is buoyant about retaining power in Bihar, as MP Anurag Thakur underscored the transformative progress under the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over two decades. Thakur, speaking to ANI, highlighted the state's accelerated growth rate of 11.9 percent and complete electrification success.

Thakur denounced the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, associating them with past lawlessness, insisting that the current NDA governance has spurred development. 'Their return signifies a regression to ''jungle raj,'' whereas NDA promises continued growth. During RJD's rule, electricity reached just 22% of Bihar, now we have achieved 100%,' he asserted.

In a heated electoral contest, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pledged to enhance farmer incomes and introduce generous welfare schemes. Speaking to ANI, Yadav assured farmers of additional price support for crops and free irrigation electricity. Women under the 'Maa Behen Maan Yojana' will receive Rs 30,000 as part of economic relief measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

