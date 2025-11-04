Bihar's Political Battlefield Heats Up: NDA's Confidence Vs. MGB's Promises
BJP MP Anurag Thakur emphasized NDA's accomplishments in Bihar under Nitish Kumar, contrasting it with the RJD's previous tenure. Meanwhile, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav presented Mahagathbandhan's pledges for farmers and women if elected. Bihar's assembly elections, crucial for both alliances, are set to take place in November.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is buoyant about retaining power in Bihar, as MP Anurag Thakur underscored the transformative progress under the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over two decades. Thakur, speaking to ANI, highlighted the state's accelerated growth rate of 11.9 percent and complete electrification success.
Thakur denounced the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, associating them with past lawlessness, insisting that the current NDA governance has spurred development. 'Their return signifies a regression to ''jungle raj,'' whereas NDA promises continued growth. During RJD's rule, electricity reached just 22% of Bihar, now we have achieved 100%,' he asserted.
In a heated electoral contest, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pledged to enhance farmer incomes and introduce generous welfare schemes. Speaking to ANI, Yadav assured farmers of additional price support for crops and free irrigation electricity. Women under the 'Maa Behen Maan Yojana' will receive Rs 30,000 as part of economic relief measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar destroyed all employment options for state's youth, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Aurangabad.
Not a single corruption case against CM Nitish Kumar, only NDA can make Bihar 'viksit': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Vaishali rally.
Rajnath Singh Backs Nitish Kumar, Slams Opposition Promises
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar working on directions from those sitting in New Delhi, alleges Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Aurangabad.
Era of good governance ushered in after Nitish Kumar came to power; now is time to build on that base: Yogi Adityanath at Samastipur rally.