President Murmu's Uttarakhand Visit: Prayers, Heritage, and Progress

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday visited the esteemed Shri Maa Naina Devi Temple in Nainital, seeking divine blessings for national peace, prosperity, and well-being. During her stay at the Shaktipeeth temple, she performed various religious rites and paid respects to the revered deity, Maa Naina Devi.

Upon her arrival, she was warmly welcomed with a floral bouquet by the temple committee members. Accompanied by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, President Murmu's visit to the state includes several official and cultural events aimed at shedding light on Uttarakhand's spiritual legacy and developmental achievements.

In a significant ceremony, President Murmu laid the foundation stone for the new main gate of the Raj Bhavan in Nainital, marking its 125th anniversary. The Governor was present for this occasion. The Raj Bhavan stands as a testament to the state's cultural, administrative, and historical importance, recognized for its architectonics and natural allure.

Visiting from November 2 to November 4, President Murmu previously addressed the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly's special session commemorating the state's silver jubilee, noting noteworthy improvements in Human Development Index metrics since its inception.

She praised Uttarakhand's initiatives for women empowerment and expressed optimism for increased female representation in the Legislative Assembly. President Murmu also acknowledged the rise in literacy rates, displaying contentment over the state's progress.

