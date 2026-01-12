Left Menu

Bhushan Bazaz: A Voice of Peace and Unity in Kashmir Passes Away

Bhushan Bazaz, the founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Front, passed away at 91. Known as a consistent voice for peace and dialogue, Bazaz championed unity and Kashmiriyat. His contributions to societal harmony and reconciliation were respected across social and political spectra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:01 IST
Bhushan Bazaz: A Voice of Peace and Unity in Kashmir Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Bhushan Bazaz, a distinguished social and political thinker, died on Monday at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness. The founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Front (JKDF), Bazaz tirelessly advocated for peace and unity in the region.

As the son of a notable Kashmiri historian, Prem Nath Bazaz, he was a steadfast proponent of Kashmiriyat and brotherhood. His efforts to encourage peace, reconciliation, and dialogue were well-respected.

Bazaz's vision for Jammu and Kashmir was grounded in democratic values and non-violence, earning him broad admiration. His passing is mourned by leaders and communities alike, reflecting his impact across cultural and political boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
2
Sports Frenzy: Thrilling Triumphs, Surprising Signings, and Olympic Dreams

Sports Frenzy: Thrilling Triumphs, Surprising Signings, and Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

FTSE 100 Hits Record Close Amidst Market Turmoil and Resource Rally

 Global
4
Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

Tragic Blaze Engulfs Solan: Lives Lost, Families Displaced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026