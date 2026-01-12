Bhushan Bazaz: A Voice of Peace and Unity in Kashmir Passes Away
Bhushan Bazaz, the founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Front, passed away at 91. Known as a consistent voice for peace and dialogue, Bazaz championed unity and Kashmiriyat. His contributions to societal harmony and reconciliation were respected across social and political spectra.
Bhushan Bazaz, a distinguished social and political thinker, died on Monday at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness. The founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Front (JKDF), Bazaz tirelessly advocated for peace and unity in the region.
As the son of a notable Kashmiri historian, Prem Nath Bazaz, he was a steadfast proponent of Kashmiriyat and brotherhood. His efforts to encourage peace, reconciliation, and dialogue were well-respected.
Bazaz's vision for Jammu and Kashmir was grounded in democratic values and non-violence, earning him broad admiration. His passing is mourned by leaders and communities alike, reflecting his impact across cultural and political boundaries.
