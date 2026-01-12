Bhushan Bazaz: A Voice of Peace and Unity in Kashmir Passes Away

Bhushan Bazaz, a distinguished social and political thinker, died on Monday at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness. The founder of the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Front (JKDF), Bazaz tirelessly advocated for peace and unity in the region.

As the son of a notable Kashmiri historian, Prem Nath Bazaz, he was a steadfast proponent of Kashmiriyat and brotherhood. His efforts to encourage peace, reconciliation, and dialogue were well-respected.

Bazaz's vision for Jammu and Kashmir was grounded in democratic values and non-violence, earning him broad admiration. His passing is mourned by leaders and communities alike, reflecting his impact across cultural and political boundaries.

