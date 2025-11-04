TMC Leader Derek O'Brien Labels Revision Exercise a 'Con Job'

Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress leader, has strongly criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, labeling it a "con job" facilitated by what he terms an "Extremely Compromised" body. He argues that the exercise aims to undermine democracy in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister and fellow TMC leader, led a protest in Kolkata against what she terms "silent invisible rigging" orchestrated by the BJP-led Center and the Election Commission. The SIR exercise is set to roll out its second phase in 12 states and Union territories, including West Bengal, between November and February.

O'Brien expressed confidence in TMC's continued electoral success, referencing past victories in assembly and Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal's assembly elections are due in 2026, with TMC currently holding a majority in the state assembly. The revision exercise will run from November 4 to December 4, with draft electoral rolls released on December 9, and final rolls published on February 7.

