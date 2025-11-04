Left Menu

TMC Leader Derek O'Brien Labels Revision Exercise a 'Con Job'

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticizes the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision exercise as a "con job." O'Brien argues that this tactic undermines democracy in West Bengal, with TMC remaining confident of victory in the 2026 assembly elections. The second phase of revision spans November to February.

Updated: 04-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:33 IST
TMC Leader Derek O'Brien Labels Revision Exercise a 'Con Job'
Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress leader, has strongly criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, labeling it a "con job" facilitated by what he terms an "Extremely Compromised" body. He argues that the exercise aims to undermine democracy in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister and fellow TMC leader, led a protest in Kolkata against what she terms "silent invisible rigging" orchestrated by the BJP-led Center and the Election Commission. The SIR exercise is set to roll out its second phase in 12 states and Union territories, including West Bengal, between November and February.

O'Brien expressed confidence in TMC's continued electoral success, referencing past victories in assembly and Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal's assembly elections are due in 2026, with TMC currently holding a majority in the state assembly. The revision exercise will run from November 4 to December 4, with draft electoral rolls released on December 9, and final rolls published on February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

