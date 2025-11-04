High-Stakes Roadshows and Controversies Heat Up Bihar Election Campaign
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigns in Darbhanga for NDA candidate Sanjay Saraogi with a provocative jibe at opposition leaders. Meanwhile, allegations of voter intimidation emerge against Union Minister Lalan Singh, stirring controversy as Bihar’s election campaigns intensify ahead of the state assembly polls.
In a bid to bolster support for the NDA ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a spirited roadshow in Darbhanga on Tuesday. Addressing a sea of enthusiastic Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supporters, Adityanath urged voters to reinforce the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
On Monday, Adityanath launched a stinging attack against the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, likening key leaders Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav to Gandhi's three monkeys. He accused them of being indifferent to the development achieved in Bihar. The rhetoric heated up the campaign atmosphere as the state heads toward polls.
Amidst the election fervor, controversy brewed as a viral video featuring Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The RJD accused Singh of urging actions that obstruct voters in Mokama. This incident highlights escalating tensions as parties ramp up their final push for votes ahead of elections on November 6 and 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
