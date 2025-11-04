Left Menu

High-Stakes Roadshows and Controversies Heat Up Bihar Election Campaign

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigns in Darbhanga for NDA candidate Sanjay Saraogi with a provocative jibe at opposition leaders. Meanwhile, allegations of voter intimidation emerge against Union Minister Lalan Singh, stirring controversy as Bihar’s election campaigns intensify ahead of the state assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:33 IST
High-Stakes Roadshows and Controversies Heat Up Bihar Election Campaign
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds roadshow in Darbhanga (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster support for the NDA ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a spirited roadshow in Darbhanga on Tuesday. Addressing a sea of enthusiastic Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supporters, Adityanath urged voters to reinforce the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On Monday, Adityanath launched a stinging attack against the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, likening key leaders Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav to Gandhi's three monkeys. He accused them of being indifferent to the development achieved in Bihar. The rhetoric heated up the campaign atmosphere as the state heads toward polls.

Amidst the election fervor, controversy brewed as a viral video featuring Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The RJD accused Singh of urging actions that obstruct voters in Mokama. This incident highlights escalating tensions as parties ramp up their final push for votes ahead of elections on November 6 and 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025