Left Menu

Improved Pay Keeps TSA Workers Steady Amid Government Shutdown

During the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, TSA workers are in a better financial position compared to the 2019 closure due to improved pay and benefits. These enhancements have lessened the urgency for lawmakers to resolve the shutdown, with worker retention and recruitment showing positive trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:43 IST
Improved Pay Keeps TSA Workers Steady Amid Government Shutdown

Amid the current U.S. government shutdown, airport security screeners are experiencing better financial stability than during the 2019 closure, primarily due to enhanced pay and benefits. Despite not receiving paychecks for over a month, the higher compensation and improved working conditions are helping to sustain TSA workers' roles longer.

Following policy changes during President Biden's administration, TSA employees saw significant upgrades in their workplace rights and salary structures. The average TSA screener's salary increased to $61,840 in 2024, a notable rise from $42,310 in 2019, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, improving worker retention and lowering attrition rates within the agency.

The TSA has also recorded a boost in recruitment, with applications surpassing previous averages. Employees now report a more motivated and stable work environment, fostering continued service despite the financial uncertainties posed by the shutdown. These developments reflect broader shifts in how the agency manages its workforce under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025