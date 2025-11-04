Improved Pay Keeps TSA Workers Steady Amid Government Shutdown

Amid the current U.S. government shutdown, airport security screeners are experiencing better financial stability than during the 2019 closure, primarily due to enhanced pay and benefits. Despite not receiving paychecks for over a month, the higher compensation and improved working conditions are helping to sustain TSA workers' roles longer.

Following policy changes during President Biden's administration, TSA employees saw significant upgrades in their workplace rights and salary structures. The average TSA screener's salary increased to $61,840 in 2024, a notable rise from $42,310 in 2019, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, improving worker retention and lowering attrition rates within the agency.

The TSA has also recorded a boost in recruitment, with applications surpassing previous averages. Employees now report a more motivated and stable work environment, fostering continued service despite the financial uncertainties posed by the shutdown. These developments reflect broader shifts in how the agency manages its workforce under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)