Germany Considers Repatriation as Syrian Crisis Shifts Post-War

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Syrians may no longer have grounds for asylum in Germany following the end of their civil war, despite ongoing humanitarian issues. The move comes as Merz's conservatives aim to counter the rise of the far-right AfD party, which has gained traction with anti-migrant stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the German federal government contemplates future immigration policy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has declared that Syrians may no longer qualify for asylum in Germany, citing the end of the civil war in their homeland. This stance is part of his conservatives' strategy to curb the growing influence of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party ahead of upcoming state elections.

Previously, Germany was a sanctuary for refugees fleeing conflict due to former Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy, welcoming around one million Syrians. However, Merz and some conservative allies indicate that post-war Syria has changed, and voluntary repatriations could be viable, bolstered by legal support for those unable to return forcibly.

Despite the absence of peace infrastructure in Syria akin to the Bosnia model, discussions on voluntary returns are underway. The UN voices concerns over the humanitarian landscape, with 70% of Syrians still dependent on aid, yet the debate intensifies as the AfD capitalizes on strong anti-immigration rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

