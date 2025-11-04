Anta Bypoll: Battle Between People's Power and Money Might

In the run-up to the Anta assembly bypoll, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has framed the contest as a struggle between 'people's power' and 'money power'. In a statement on Tuesday, Raje expressed confidence in the BJP's grassroots support, stating that the electorate's might will prevail.

Raje emphasized the significance of local sentiments in the BJP's decision to field Morpal Suman as their candidate, highlighting that this is not just an individual campaign but a collective effort of the Anta constituency. The bypoll is set for November 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

The electoral battle takes shape following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena. The Congress has nominated former minister Pramod Jain as their candidate. As anticipation builds, the focus remains on the contrast between people's resolve and financial influence in shaping the outcome.

