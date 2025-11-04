Left Menu

Anta Bypoll: Battle Between People's Power and Money Might

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje highlights the Anta assembly bypoll as a clash between people's power and money power. Scheduled for November 11, with counting on November 14, the BJP has positioned Morpal Suman against Congress's Pramod Jain. Raje emphasizes local sentiments in candidate selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:12 IST
Anta Bypoll: Battle Between People's Power and Money Might
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the Anta assembly bypoll, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has framed the contest as a struggle between 'people's power' and 'money power'. In a statement on Tuesday, Raje expressed confidence in the BJP's grassroots support, stating that the electorate's might will prevail.

Raje emphasized the significance of local sentiments in the BJP's decision to field Morpal Suman as their candidate, highlighting that this is not just an individual campaign but a collective effort of the Anta constituency. The bypoll is set for November 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

The electoral battle takes shape following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena. The Congress has nominated former minister Pramod Jain as their candidate. As anticipation builds, the focus remains on the contrast between people's resolve and financial influence in shaping the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025