Puducherry's Electoral Roll Revision: A Door-to-Door Initiative
In Puducherry, Booth Level Officers have commenced an intensive door-to-door revision of electoral rolls. This month-long initiative involves distributing pre-filled enumeration forms to voters, guiding them on completion, and collecting passport-size photographs. The drive spans all four regions of the Union Territory and has been received positively by voters.
- Country:
- India
An intensive drive to revise electoral rolls is underway in Puducherry, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) embarking on a detailed door-to-door initiative. The operation commenced on Tuesday, aiming to ensure an accurate and up-to-date voter list.
During the drive, officers distributed two pre-filled enumeration forms to each household. They provided instructions on which sections to complete and asked voters to attach passport-sized photographs. This step is crucial in maintaining the authenticity of voter records and simplifying the process for citizens.
The month-long effort, covering Puducherry's four regions—Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam—began enthusiastically as officials noted positive cooperation from the public. The drive will continue until December 4, with BLOs persistently engaging with voters to ensure comprehensive coverage.
