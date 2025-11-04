Left Menu

Unexpected Support: Bahceli's Call for Demirtas's Release Shakes Turkish Politics

Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli has expressed unexpected support for releasing pro-Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas, marking a rare political shift. This comes amidst ongoing legal pressure on Kurdish political movements and despite previous opposition from Bahceli to Kurdish rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:31 IST
In a surprising turn of events, Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli has called for the release of imprisoned pro-Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas, a move that signifies a potential shift in the country's political landscape.

Bahceli, known for his staunch opposition to Kurdish political movements, described Demirtas's release as 'beneficial for Turkey,' following the European Court of Human Rights' rejection of Ankara's appeal regarding Demirtas's conviction.

The announcement has sparked discussions on the future of Turkey's Kurdish minority rights, with implications for the ongoing reforms and peace processes involving Kurdish groups and government entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

