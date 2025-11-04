Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's SIR Strategy

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Election Commission (EC), accusing them of using the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a tool for political intimidation before the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

At a large rally in Kolkata, Banerjee alleged that the EC was selectively conducting SIR in opposition-led states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, while bypassing BJP-ruled regions like Assam. She demanded an explanation for the absence of SIR in these areas, labeling it as blatant discrimination favoring the ruling party.

Banerjee voiced concerns over the SIR timeframe, citing a previous process in 2002 that lasted two years, questioning why the current revision is being rushed in just a month. She vehemently opposed the removal of voters from rolls, promising political repercussions for the BJP, and challenged their claims of illegal voters in West Bengal.