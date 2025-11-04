Global Delegates Observe Bihar's Democratic Process in Action
Fourteen delegates from seven countries are set to witness the first phase of Bihar assembly elections. This is part of the Election Commission's International Election Visitors' Programme. The delegates will gain insights into India's electoral system and its implementation during the two-day tour of Bihar, featuring EVM demonstrations.
The Bihar assembly elections are drawing international attention as 14 delegates from seven countries observe the first phase of voting. This initiative is part of the Election Commission's International Visitors' Programme.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi engaged with participants, providing demonstrations of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and presentations on various electoral aspects.
The two-day tour from November 5-6 will see delegates visiting EVM dispatch centers and observing polling activities, emphasizing India's strength in democratic practices.
