Global Delegates Observe Bihar's Democratic Process in Action

The Bihar assembly elections are drawing international attention as 14 delegates from seven countries observe the first phase of voting. This initiative is part of the Election Commission's International Visitors' Programme.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi engaged with participants, providing demonstrations of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and presentations on various electoral aspects.

The two-day tour from November 5-6 will see delegates visiting EVM dispatch centers and observing polling activities, emphasizing India's strength in democratic practices.

