EU Enlargement Commissioner Praises Candidate Countries

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's enlargement commissioner acknowledged the strides made by Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova in their pursuit of joining the union, suggesting that expansion is a feasible prospect in the near future.

In presenting the EU's annual enlargement report, Marta Kos singled out Serbia and Georgia for their diminished efforts in reform. Belgrade, in particular, has decelerated the requisite changes needed for membership, while Tbilisi is now seen as a candidate only nominally.

Highlighting Ukraine's perseverance amid adversities such as Russia's invasion and challenges like Hungary's obstruction of formal talks, Kos stressed the need for continuous momentum in reforms, especially in tackling corruption. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the report, urging decisive EU action for a united Europe.

