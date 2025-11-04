EU Enlargement Commissioner Praises Candidate Countries
The EU's enlargement commissioner commended Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova for their progress toward EU membership. However, she criticized Serbia and Georgia for their lack of reform. Ukraine's commitment amid challenges was noted, with emphasis on sustained reform momentum to prevent regression, particularly in anti-corruption efforts.
BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's enlargement commissioner acknowledged the strides made by Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova in their pursuit of joining the union, suggesting that expansion is a feasible prospect in the near future.
In presenting the EU's annual enlargement report, Marta Kos singled out Serbia and Georgia for their diminished efforts in reform. Belgrade, in particular, has decelerated the requisite changes needed for membership, while Tbilisi is now seen as a candidate only nominally.
Highlighting Ukraine's perseverance amid adversities such as Russia's invasion and challenges like Hungary's obstruction of formal talks, Kos stressed the need for continuous momentum in reforms, especially in tackling corruption. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the report, urging decisive EU action for a united Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Drama: Georgian Opposition Leaders Face Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Georgia's Democracy at a Crossroads: Opposition Faces Heavy Charges
UN Urges Serbia to Ensure Justice and Restore Trust After Novi Sad Tragedy
Georgia's EU Ambitions in Jeopardy: 'Devastating' Report Sparks Controversy
EIB and EU Provide €192.5 M to Strengthen Serbia’s Healthcare and Sanitation