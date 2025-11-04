Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Disrespect Allegations in Tarn Taran Bypoll

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes is investigating allegations of disrespect by the Congress towards lower societal sections during the Tarn Taran bypoll in Punjab. BJP's Tarun Chugh accused Congress of marginalizing communities, prompting the commission to demand an action report. Punjab Congress Chief Warring apologized for purported remarks against Buta Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:58 IST
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has launched an investigation into accusations of disrespect towards marginalized communities allegedly by the Congress during the Tarn Taran bypoll campaign in Punjab.

Following reports and criticism from BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, the commission exercised its Article 338 powers to seek reports from local authorities.

With growing political tension, Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring offered an apology for remarks against the late Buta Singh, asserting his lifelong respect for the former minister.

