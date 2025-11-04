Controversy Erupts Over Disrespect Allegations in Tarn Taran Bypoll

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has launched an investigation into accusations of disrespect towards marginalized communities allegedly by the Congress during the Tarn Taran bypoll campaign in Punjab.

Following reports and criticism from BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, the commission exercised its Article 338 powers to seek reports from local authorities.

With growing political tension, Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring offered an apology for remarks against the late Buta Singh, asserting his lifelong respect for the former minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)