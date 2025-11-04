Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Odisha Man's Release Amid Sudan Civil War

The Odisha government has requested the Ministry of External Affairs to secure the release of Adarsh Behera, who was abducted by rebels in Sudan. His family and state officials are coordinating with Indian authorities for his safe return as tensions rise in the conflict-ridden region.

Updated: 04-11-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has made an urgent appeal to India's Ministry of External Affairs for the swift release of Adarsh Behera, a 36-year-old man from Odisha, who was recently taken hostage in Sudan. Behera's family, deeply concerned for his safety, has called for immediate government intervention.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed senior officials to act promptly, resulting in the state's Director General of Intelligence formally approaching the Ministry for its aid. Meanwhile, coordination efforts are underway with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to ensure timely updates and Behera's repatriation.

Behera was working in Sudan's Sukarati Plastic Factory when he was kidnapped. The family, mostly his wife Susmita, anxiously awaits a resolution, even as officials discuss Behera's case with Sudanese authorities. No ransom has been demanded by the captors, but the situation remains tense as appeals to both state and central governments continue.

