Controversy Erupts Over Belgrade's Luxury Compound Project

Serbia's parliament initiated discussions on Tuesday regarding a contentious plan to hasten the development of a luxury compound in Belgrade, proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner's investment company.

The Serbian government and Kushner's Affinity Global Development signed a 99-year lease in May 2024 to revamp two buildings that previously housed the Yugoslav People's Army's headquarters. The project, encompassing a hotel, apartments, and commercial spaces, has ignited protests among those who value the buildings as cultural monuments. Despite public dissent, the government removed the site's cultural heritage status in November 2024. This week, parliament will decide on expediting construction licenses.

Savo Manojlovic, an opposition leader, criticized the legislative move, citing concerns over cultural property protection. Kushner's firm provided no comment. Serbia's ruling party emphasized the project's national importance. Amidst political and economic unrest, due to both internal protests and international sanctions, the parliament's decision holds significant weight.

