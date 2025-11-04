Left Menu

Ireland's State Pension Age Debate on Hold

Ireland will retain its current state pension age until at least 2030, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Instead of age adjustments, the government is focusing on increasing Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI) to address costs associated with the aging population.

Ireland has announced that there will be no changes to the age at which residents receive their state pensions until the end of the current government's term in 2030. This decision was confirmed by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe on Tuesday.

Minister Donohoe stated that the pension age issue is considered settled for this government, shifting the focus instead to increasing the Pay Related Social Insurance (PRSI). This move aims to better manage the financial implications of Ireland's aging population.

The announcement came during a news conference where a comprehensive report on the costs associated with aging demographics was released, underlining the government's strategy to meet the challenges ahead without altering pension age requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

