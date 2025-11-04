Fentanyl Trade Talks: Trump Slashes Tariffs in U.S.-China Agreement
Trump's administration reduced fentanyl-related tariffs on China after reaching a new agreement with President Xi Jinping to tackle the opioid crisis. The deal creates a bilateral working group to focus on results. While some criticize this approach, officials argue it maintains leverage over China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:28 IST
In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to halve tariffs on Chinese goods related to fentanyl, following productive discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
This move came after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a new bilateral working group aimed at addressing fentanyl trafficking.
Despite past skepticism from lawmakers, the new agreement resurrects diplomatic channels previously criticized as mere diplomatic formalities, sparking hopes for tangible progress in the ongoing opioid crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
