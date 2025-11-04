Left Menu

Marathi vs Hindi: MLA Surve's Controversial Remarks Ignite Political Firestorm

Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's controversial analogy comparing Marathi to a mother and North Indians to an aunt sparked a political uproar. Criticized by Opposition parties, Surve issued an apology, but tensions rose, reviving the Marathi versus Hindi debate as Mumbai's municipal elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:53 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve found himself embroiled in political turmoil after remarks comparing Marathi people to a mother and North Indians to an aunt drew widespread condemnation. Surve, addressing an event, said, 'Marathi is my mother, but North India is my aunt. If the mother dies, it's acceptable; however, not so for the aunt because she loves us more.'

The comments quickly sparked backlash from opposition parties and Marathi organizations. Surve issued an apology, stating, 'Marathi is my mother and aunt together. The words came out unintentionally. If my statement has hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologize,' he said, appealing to reporters with folded hands.

The controversy further fueled the ongoing Marathi versus Hindi debate in Maharashtra politics, an issue previously ignited by the government's decision to make Hindi a mandatory subject in schools. With the Mumbai municipal elections looming, tensions remain high as political leaders continue to capitalize on linguistic sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

