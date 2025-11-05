Trump Eyes on Nigeria: Military Action Possible

In a recent press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed that President Donald Trump is closely observing the unfolding events in Nigeria. Leavitt's remarks have sparked concerns about potential U.S. military involvement in the West African nation. Tensions in Nigeria's socio-political landscape have caught the attention of global leaders, including President Trump.

Leavitt's statement underscored the gravity with which the United States views the situation in Nigeria. As speculation over possible military action mounts, the White House is exploring various options to address the ongoing crises in the region.

This development follows Trump's previous warnings regarding military intervention, highlighting the complexities of international relations and the potential ramifications of such actions. As Nigeria remains under the international microscope, diplomatic efforts and dialogue may play pivotal roles in de-escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)