Global Efforts to Resolve Sudan Conflict Intensify

The United States is collaborating with international partners to address and halt the ongoing conflict in Sudan, following reports of mass killings in the region, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"Efforts to foster a peaceful resolution in Sudan remain active," Leavitt announced on Tuesday, reaffirming the U.S. commitment.

The International Criminal Court is actively gathering evidence regarding alleged atrocities, including mass killings and sexual violence, in al-Fashir, widening the scope of global attention on the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)