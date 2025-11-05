Global Efforts to Resolve Sudan Conflict Intensify
The United States, along with other countries, is pushing for peace in Sudan amid recent reports of mass atrocities. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized U.S. involvement, while the International Criminal Court collects evidence on alleged mass killings and rapes in al-Fashir.
The United States is collaborating with international partners to address and halt the ongoing conflict in Sudan, following reports of mass killings in the region, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
"Efforts to foster a peaceful resolution in Sudan remain active," Leavitt announced on Tuesday, reaffirming the U.S. commitment.
The International Criminal Court is actively gathering evidence regarding alleged atrocities, including mass killings and sexual violence, in al-Fashir, widening the scope of global attention on the crisis.
