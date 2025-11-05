Pope Leo Criticizes U.S. Immigration Policies
Pope Leo has called for reflection on the treatment of migrants under President Trump's administration. Speaking in Rome, he emphasized the spiritual needs of those detained and criticized denied access to Holy Communion. Leo also criticized U.S. military tactics near Venezuela.
Pope Leo has voiced concern over the treatment of migrants in the United States under the Trump administration, calling for a 'deep reflection' on current practices. He stressed the importance of respecting the spiritual needs of detainees during a recent discussion at his Castel Gandolfo residence.
Addressing the issue of immigrants detained in Broadview, near Chicago, Pope Leo remarked on the denial of Holy Communion to detainees, an act he deemed neglectful of essential religious obligations. Citing Matthew's gospel, he urged a humane approach to those who have lived peacefully for years yet find themselves deeply affected by sudden administrative clampdowns.
In his critical remarks, Pope Leo also took issue with the deployment of U.S. warships near Venezuela, urging that armed forces should defend peace, not exacerbate tensions. He advocated for dialogue and peaceful solutions to conflicts, distancing himself from the more aggressive stance of his predecessor, Pope Francis.
