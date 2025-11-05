Blueprint for Democrats: Lessons from 2025 Off-Year Elections

The 2025 off-year elections in Virginia, New Jersey, New York City, and California provided early insights into voter sentiments as they served as a referendum on President Donald Trump's second term and Democratic strategies for revival. Governors-elect Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger emerged as potential blueprints for Democratic success in future congressional elections.

Sherrill and Spanberger have much in common, both first elected to Congress during the 2018 midterms. They ran as moderates with national security backgrounds, focusing on affordability and positioning themselves against Trump. Their substantial victories in typically Democratic-leaning states have bolstered confidence that this approach might work in the upcoming midterms.

While Spanberger's win in Virginia suggests limits to Trump's MAGA appeal, Sherrill's victory in New Jersey underscores the challenges GOP candidates face against strong Democratic opposition. With voters prioritizing affordability, their approach appears promising for Democrats eager to regain control of Congress next year.

