Priyanka Gandhi Slams NDA for Alleged 'Vote Chori' and Economic Mismanagement in Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress leader, has made serious allegations against the NDA government, accusing them of seeking to seize power in Bihar through 'vote chori' or electoral fraud. She claimed the exclusion of 65 lakh names from the electoral roll, including those of women, as a strategy to manipulate the election outcome.

Addressing rallies in Valmiki Nagar and Chanpatia, Vadra compared the current political environment in India to British colonial rule, casting doubt on the future of electoral fairness. She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing political imagery over substantial issues like corruption, youth education, and employment. According to Vadra, NDA's affiliation with industrialists Ambani and Adani reflects a government serving corporate interests rather than common people.

Vadra assured that if the INDIA bloc is elected, they would address several socio-economic issues, including free healthcare and employment opportunities. Highlighting the predicament of Bihar's youth, she slammed the high migration rates due to unemployment and promised to double MGNREGA workdays, reintroduce the Old Pension Scheme, and overhaul the state's agricultural policies to favor local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)