Democrats Aim for Senate Majority Amid Fierce State Battles

In the approaching 2026 midterm elections, Democrats are grappling with the formidable task of securing a Senate majority. Currently, Republicans hold a 53-47 edge, and with only two competitive seats up for defense, the Democrats face a daunting endeavor.

Key races to watch include Maine, where long-time Republican Senator Susan Collins is up against a likely Democratic challenger, either current Governor Janet Mills or progressive candidate Graham Platner. In North Carolina, Democrats hope that former Governor Roy Cooper's moderate southern appeal will resonate with voters as he runs for an open seat.

Other pivotal races include Georgia, where Senator Jon Ossoff is defending his seat, and Michigan, where a wide Democratic field seeks to replace retiring Senator Gary Peters. With each state's dynamics playing out uniquely, the political battlefield is set for a fierce contest come November 2026.

