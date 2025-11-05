Left Menu

Voices Under Surveillance: Social Media Monitoring in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP MLA Waheed Para criticized the recent orders to monitor social media in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the contradiction with promises made during assembly elections. The initiative aims to curb fake news but raises concerns about stifling free speech and maintaining control over narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:46 IST
Waheed Para
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent move that has stirred controversy, PDP MLA Waheed Para has voiced his objections to the fresh orders regarding social media monitoring in Jammu and Kashmir. These measures, he argues, contradict the very essence of the assembly elections, which aimed to restore free speech and dismantle fear.

The Department of Information and Public Relations initiated a new drive to collect details of individuals managing media portals, stressing its focus on eliminating fake news and malpractices. However, Para sees this as a targeted approach, only affecting Jammu and Kashmir, unlike the rest of India.

Expressing his concerns, Para emphasized that such actions betray the election promises and undermine trust. He urged for transparency and openness, rather than perpetuating cycles of silence and control, calling upon the Chief Minister to clarify the government's stance on this pressing issue.

