Left Menu

Turkey's Path to Peace: New Phase in Kurdish Dialogue

President Erdogan announced a new phase in Turkey's efforts to resolve Kurdish militant violence, expressing openness to PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan addressing lawmakers. Despite past peace initiative failures, Erdogan calls for inclusive dialogue, hinting at potential engagement with Ocalan as part of current peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:50 IST
Turkey's Path to Peace: New Phase in Kurdish Dialogue
Erdogan

In a significant move towards resolving the ongoing Kurdish militant violence, President Tayyip Erdogan declared that Turkey has entered a "new phase". This announcement came following constructive talks with senior pro-Kurdish DEM Party leaders, where Erdogan signaled a potential openness to allowing jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan to address lawmakers.

Speaking to his ruling AK Party members, Erdogan emphasized the importance of every party playing its role, stating, "It appears we have reached a new crossroads on the path toward a Turkey free of terrorism." This development could pave the way for Ocalan's involvement, given his influential history urging PKK disarmament.

Erdogan's remarks were further underscored by nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli's backing of the peace process, hinting at a potential policy shift. While the government has yet to confirm any specific steps, the collaboration signifies a strategic effort to revive peace talks that previously fell apart in 2015.

TRENDING

1
Scandals & Stadiums: The Consequences of Sports Violence

Scandals & Stadiums: The Consequences of Sports Violence

 Global
2
AI and Human Collaboration Spotlighted at HR Leadership Summit 2025

AI and Human Collaboration Spotlighted at HR Leadership Summit 2025

 India
3
Kerala Blasters Poised for Semifinal Glory in Crucial Faceoff Against Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters Poised for Semifinal Glory in Crucial Faceoff Against Mumbai...

 India
4
Rishabh Pant’s Triumphant Return Boosts India’s Squad Against South Africa

Rishabh Pant’s Triumphant Return Boosts India’s Squad Against South Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025