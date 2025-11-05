Turkey's Path to Peace: New Phase in Kurdish Dialogue

In a significant move towards resolving the ongoing Kurdish militant violence, President Tayyip Erdogan declared that Turkey has entered a "new phase". This announcement came following constructive talks with senior pro-Kurdish DEM Party leaders, where Erdogan signaled a potential openness to allowing jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan to address lawmakers.

Speaking to his ruling AK Party members, Erdogan emphasized the importance of every party playing its role, stating, "It appears we have reached a new crossroads on the path toward a Turkey free of terrorism." This development could pave the way for Ocalan's involvement, given his influential history urging PKK disarmament.

Erdogan's remarks were further underscored by nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli's backing of the peace process, hinting at a potential policy shift. While the government has yet to confirm any specific steps, the collaboration signifies a strategic effort to revive peace talks that previously fell apart in 2015.