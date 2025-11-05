Political Tensions Flare as Defence Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anarchy
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of fostering anarchy by demanding reservation in the armed forces, a move Singh claims threatens the constitutional fabric. Amidst politically charged exchanges, Singh defended the government's stance and hailed the armed forces for their recent operations against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to destabilize the nation by demanding reservations in the armed forces. According to Singh, such demands could incite anarchy within India's constitutional framework.
Speaking at a public rally in Bihar's Jamui district, Singh criticized Gandhi for allegedly casting baseless accusations against constitutional bodies like the Election Commission. He stood by the BJP's support for reservation but emphasized that armed forces should remain above political agendas.
The Minister also lauded the Indian armed forces for their decisive actions against terrorism, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor. He urged caution against provocation while asserting India's strengthening global stature as a powerful and resilient nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
