Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as Defence Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anarchy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of fostering anarchy by demanding reservation in the armed forces, a move Singh claims threatens the constitutional fabric. Amidst politically charged exchanges, Singh defended the government's stance and hailed the armed forces for their recent operations against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:34 IST
Political Tensions Flare as Defence Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anarchy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to destabilize the nation by demanding reservations in the armed forces. According to Singh, such demands could incite anarchy within India's constitutional framework.

Speaking at a public rally in Bihar's Jamui district, Singh criticized Gandhi for allegedly casting baseless accusations against constitutional bodies like the Election Commission. He stood by the BJP's support for reservation but emphasized that armed forces should remain above political agendas.

The Minister also lauded the Indian armed forces for their decisive actions against terrorism, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor. He urged caution against provocation while asserting India's strengthening global stature as a powerful and resilient nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for Driver Continues

Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for ...

 India
2
Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Refinery Amid Lukoil Sanctions

Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Refinery Amid Lukoil Sanctions

 Bulgaria
3
Delhi's Air Quality: A Persistent Struggle Beyond Diwali

Delhi's Air Quality: A Persistent Struggle Beyond Diwali

 India
4
Tragedy on Tracks: Red Signal Overlook Costs Lives in Chhattisgarh Train Collision

Tragedy on Tracks: Red Signal Overlook Costs Lives in Chhattisgarh Train Col...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025