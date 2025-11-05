US Domestic News: Key Developments Unveiled

Former GWG Chair Bradley Heppner has been charged with securities fraud, allegedly embezzling $150 million from the company, according to the DOJ. The indictment in New York accuses Heppner, a founder of Beneficent, of engaging in a deceitful scheme.

Reagan Washington National Airport faced a temporary operations halt due to a bomb threat against a United Airlines plane. The FBI intervened and reported nothing hazardous, allowing normal activities to resume swiftly.

Documents recently exposed Jeffrey Epstein's bank accounts held with Goldman Sachs and HSBC. These records were revealed in court filings tied to a now-resolved lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands against JPMorgan Chase, Epstein's main bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)