Trump's Call for Filibuster Abolishment Post-Election
Following disappointing election results for Republicans, President Trump attributed the outcomes partly to a government shutdown, which he felt should have affected Democrats more. He urged Republicans to eliminate the Senate filibuster to advance their legislative goals.
Updated: 05-11-2025 19:10 IST
In the wake of lackluster election results for the Republican Party, President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction, attributing the outcome partly to a government shutdown that did not impact Democrats as anticipated.
During a meeting with Republican lawmakers at the White House, Trump urged his party to consider abolishing the filibuster in the Senate.
He argued that removing the filibuster is crucial for ensuring the Republican legislative agenda can be successfully passed.
