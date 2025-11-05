Trump's Economic Odyssey: Miami Speech Amid Global Affairs

President Donald Trump is poised to address business leaders and global athletes in Miami on Wednesday, on the anniversary of his reelection. Trump aims to spotlight his economic accomplishments and their impact on U.S. communities, amid growing public unease over the state of the economy and living costs.

The Republican president plans to touch on deregulation, energy independence, and affordability during his speech at the American Business Forum. This move seeks to cast a positive light on his economic policies, at a time when affordability and the economy were central themes in recent elections.

Further emphasizing Miami's pivotal role, Trump is set to host the Group of 20 summit at his nearby golf club. Miami also prepares for its role as a host city for next year's World Cup, with Trump's administration prioritizing the event's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)