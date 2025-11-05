Political Drama Unfolds in Bihar: Allegations of Surrender and Feudalism

In a dramatic turn of events, JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar launched a political broadside against the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on Wednesday over the withdrawal of their candidate, Santosh Sahani, from the Gaura Bauram assembly constituency.

Kumar accused VIP of demonstrating 'political surrender' under unspecified pressures, criticizing the decision as an injustice against the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). Kumar's remarks implicate Tejashwi Yadav's political maneuvers as a form of 'political feudalism,' a claim that adds fuel to the electoral tensions.

Santosh Sahani, brother of VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, had withdrawn from the electoral contest and extended support to the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) candidate Mohammad Afzal Ali Khan. Amidst these developments, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav chose not to divulge details, simply stating, 'This is their decision.'

With Bihar Assembly elections moving into their first voting phase across 121 constituencies on November 6, the political arena is set for fierce contests primarily between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. As the state gears for polling, the alliances comprising major parties like BJP, JD(U), and RJD lead the narrative.

The NDA coalition includes BJP, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, under RJD, ropes in Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, and CPM, alongside Mukesh Sahani's VIP, showcasing a formidable opposition.

Adding complexity to the political landscape, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also positioned itself to contest across all 243 state seats, promising an intense electoral battle this November. (ANI)

