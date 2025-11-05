Left Menu

Allegations of Voter Fraud Ignite Controversy in Haryana Elections

Amidst claims of voter fraud in Haryana, Congress leaders accuse the BJP of illicitly forming the government. Rahul Gandhi emphasizes discrepancies in voter lists, urging youth activism to safeguard democracy. He presents alleged evidence of manipulated election results and calls for a united opposition response against potential corruption.

Updated: 05-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:08 IST
Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy surrounds the Haryana assembly elections as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Haryana Congress president Rao Narendra Singh level serious allegations of voter fraud against the BJP. Singh accused the ruling party of 'stealing votes,' forming what he dubbed the 'Brazil Janata Party' due to alleged use of a foreign photo for voter casting.

Addressing the media, Gandhi alleged that one in eight voters may be fraudulent, highlighting inconsistencies between postal and booth votes. He asserted that a corrupt voter list threatens democratic integrity, calling for opposition coordination and youth engagement to address these issues.

Gandhi, during his 'H Files' conference, further claimed that a scheme manipulated a predicted Congress victory into a loss. Urging India's younger generations to recognize the risks to their future, he criticized the Election Commission and pledged proof-backed allegations to uphold democratic truth and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

