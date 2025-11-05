Sampat Singh's Political Homecoming: A Shift from Congress to INLD

In a significant political maneuver, former Haryana minister Sampat Singh has rejoined the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), departing from the Congress party after a 16-year tenure. His return marks a notable shift in Haryana's political landscape as Singh aims to rejuvenate the INLD.

The veteran politician was warmly welcomed by INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala and state unit president Rampal Majra. They hailed Singh's return as a revival of the legacy and policies championed by former leaders Chaudhary Devi Lal and Om Prakash Chautala.

Singh criticized the Congress for its alleged lack of accountability and personal leadership style while expressing hope that the INLD could become a formidable alternative to the ruling BJP, with proposed policies focusing on education and healthcare.

