FIFA Launches 'Peace Prize' to Honor Global Unity

FIFA introduces the 'FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World' to honor individuals promoting peace. The inaugural award will be presented during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington D.C. This initiative aims to acknowledge significant contributions to ending conflicts and uniting people through football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:52 IST
FIFA has unveiled a new accolade, the 'FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World,' aimed at honoring extraordinary efforts towards global peace. The inaugural presentation will occur at the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington D.C., expected to take place next month.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the critical nature of acknowledging contributions towards peace in an increasingly divided world. He highlighted football's role in uniting people as the central theme behind the new award.

In related news, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed the World Cup draw will be hosted at the Kennedy Center in December. Despite Trump's previous campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize, the event is poised to further unite football fans with the World Cup taking place across North America.

