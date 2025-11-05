Left Menu

High-Stakes Campaigns Heat Up on the Eve of Bihar Assembly Polls

On the eve of the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar, political leaders, including BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra, intensified their campaigns across the state. Key issues ranged from electoral roll manipulation allegations to improved infrastructure under NDA governance.

Patna | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:54 IST
High-Stakes Campaigns Heat Up on the Eve of Bihar Assembly Polls
As the first phase of assembly polls in Bihar approaches, political parties have ramped up their campaigns, with prominent figures addressing rallies across the state. Among the key players are BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra, joined by other influential leaders.

Vadra took a firm stand against the current BJP government, alleging vote manipulation and criticizing their stance on dynasty politics, a topic often swung at her family. She stressed the sacrifices her family has made for the nation, while Nadda focused his narrative on infrastructural progress under the NDA's rule.

Other BJP stalwarts, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, took strong stances against the INDIA bloc and its alleged demands for a Muslim Chief Minister in Bihar. The high-energy campaigns set the stage for the polling day with several rallies planned, including those by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other notable leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

