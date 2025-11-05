Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar to Dismiss NDA, Advocates for Mahagathbandhan Promises

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on Bihar voters to reject the NDA, criticizing Prime Minister Modi's alleged prioritization of political poster affairs over real issues. She highlighted Mahagathbandhan's promises for women, job creation, and education, urging a change for better governance in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:55 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rally on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra implored Bihar voters to oust the NDA government, highlighting the welfare promises by the rival Mahagathbandhan coalition. She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing political concerns over the state's pressing issues.

Accusing Modi of focusing on trivial matters like poster size discrepancies of political leaders, Gandhi criticized him for ignoring Bihar's pressing youth employment crisis. She argued that Modi should prioritize the needs of the youth in Bihar, who seek employment outside their home state.

The Congress leader further alleged that Modi's administration waived loans for billionaire industrialists while ignoring the essential needs of Bihar's populace. Gandhi underscored the opposition's pledges, including affordable gas, cash assistance for women, examination fee waivers, and a host of social welfare initiatives, urging voters to support change.

