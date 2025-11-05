Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar to Dismiss NDA, Advocates for Mahagathbandhan Promises

In a rally on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra implored Bihar voters to oust the NDA government, highlighting the welfare promises by the rival Mahagathbandhan coalition. She criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing political concerns over the state's pressing issues.

Accusing Modi of focusing on trivial matters like poster size discrepancies of political leaders, Gandhi criticized him for ignoring Bihar's pressing youth employment crisis. She argued that Modi should prioritize the needs of the youth in Bihar, who seek employment outside their home state.

The Congress leader further alleged that Modi's administration waived loans for billionaire industrialists while ignoring the essential needs of Bihar's populace. Gandhi underscored the opposition's pledges, including affordable gas, cash assistance for women, examination fee waivers, and a host of social welfare initiatives, urging voters to support change.