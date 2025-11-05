Left Menu

Nadda Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Election Allegation Missteps

BJP President JP Nadda criticizes Rahul Gandhi over voter fraud claims in Haryana and accuses him of defaming India's democracy. Nadda challenges Gandhi to provide legal proof of his accusations. Meanwhile, Gandhi highlights concerns over fake voters, urging Gen Z to defend democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:45 IST
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda (Photo/X/@JPNadda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote rigging in the Haryana assembly elections. Nadda claimed that Gandhi's accusations indicated an acceptance that the Congress party could face a significant defeat in the forthcoming Bihar elections.

Nadda demanded that Gandhi substantiate his claims by filing an affidavit or moving to court. He questioned Gandhi's resistance to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, suggesting that Gandhi's actions were aimed at protecting infiltrators.

Gandhi, in a Delhi press conference, pointed to voter fraud in Haryana, urging India's youth to address the issue to preserve democracy. Emphasizing the importance of authentic voter lists, he rallied Gen Z to restore democratic integrity through truth and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

