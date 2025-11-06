Pentagon Under Fire: Rift Emerges Between Defense and Lawmakers

Bipartisan lawmakers expressed frustration on Wednesday with the Pentagon's briefing approach, targeting the under secretary of defense for policy, Elbridge Colby. Accusations suggest that vital national security issues are not being fully addressed.

Republican and Democratic senators criticized Pentagon officials for not briefing Congress adequately and possibly undermining President Trump's policies. The lack of transparency and communication has emerged as a bipartisan concern.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has emphasized the need for controlling information flow, requiring Pentagon staff to seek permission before engaging with lawmakers. Despite numerous briefings, gaps in communication remain a point of contention among legislators, as noted during a Senate committee meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)