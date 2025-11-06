Left Menu

Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed that South Africa should not remain in the G20 major economies. He declared his absence from the upcoming G20 leaders summit in Soweto during South Africa's presidency. Vice President JD Vance is set to represent the U.S. at the Nov. 22-23 meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 06-11-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 00:45 IST
In a bold statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that South Africa should no longer be part of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies. This comment comes as Trump's decision to skip the summit during South Africa's turn as the group's rotating president.

Speaking at a conference in Miami, Trump emphasized his stance by stating, "South Africa shouldn't even be in the Gs anymore." This marks another of his controversial positions on international economic groups.

In lieu of Trump's attendance, the United States will be represented by Vice President JD Vance at the G20 leaders meeting in Soweto, scheduled for November 22-23. The meeting aims to discuss several pressing global issues.

