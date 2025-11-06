North Korea Lashes Out at U.S. Sanctions

North Korea has strongly criticized the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, describing them as antagonistic measures. State media outlet KCNA voiced the regime's discontent on Thursday.

The North Korean government vowed to take reciprocal actions in response to the U.S. sanctions. This latest tension adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relations between the two nations.

The announcement underscores North Korea's continued opposition to U.S. policies, maintaining that the sanctions hinder the possibility of diplomatic negotiations and peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.