North Korea Lashes Out at U.S. Sanctions

North Korea criticized the Trump administration for imposing antagonistic sanctions and promised reciprocal measures. The regime denounced the U.S. actions through state-run media, KCNA, emphasizing their disapproval and determination to respond accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-11-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 02:59 IST
North Korea Lashes Out at U.S. Sanctions
North Korea has strongly criticized the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, describing them as antagonistic measures. State media outlet KCNA voiced the regime's discontent on Thursday.

The North Korean government vowed to take reciprocal actions in response to the U.S. sanctions. This latest tension adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relations between the two nations.

The announcement underscores North Korea's continued opposition to U.S. policies, maintaining that the sanctions hinder the possibility of diplomatic negotiations and peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.

