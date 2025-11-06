Left Menu

Mock Polls in Bihar: Ensuring EVM Reliability

The Election Commission held mock polls in Bihar's 121 constituencies to verify EVM reliability. Candidate representatives monitored the process, which compared EVM votes with VVPAT slips. This exercise aims to assure parties about machine credibility. Official polling has now started in these areas.

Updated: 06-11-2025 09:00 IST
The Election Commission announced the successful completion of mock polls across all polling stations in Bihar's 121 constituencies participating in the first election phase. The rehearsals were part of a wider strategy to confirm the functionality of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

During the mock voting, candidate representatives were present to ensure transparency, with a focus on validating that votes cast on EVMs matched those on the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. This measure is intended to bolster party confidence amid ongoing debates about voting machine reliability.

Before the official voting began, the data from these machines were erased. Consequently, polling officially commenced as scheduled, the Election Commission confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

