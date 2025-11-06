Bihar Assembly Polls: Early Votes Cast by Key Political Figures

In the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls, several prominent politicians made their way to the polling booths early on Thursday morning. Among them was Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader and the INDIA bloc's Chief Minister candidate.

Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by his family, including the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, cast his vote at a polling station located in the Veterinary College in Patna. Meanwhile, other key political figures such as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union minister Giriraj Singh also participated in the electoral process.

A noteworthy scene unfolded in Vaishali district where a politician rode to the booth on a buffalo, urging the local population to join in and exercise their voting rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)