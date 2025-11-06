Historic Win for Zohran Mamdani: Immigrant Narratives Reshape NYC

Members of the Indian-American community have lauded Zohran Mamdani's historic win as New York City's Mayor-elect, marking a significant moment for immigrant narratives in U.S. politics.

According to Anu Sehgal, CEO of The Culture Tree, Mamdani's victory signifies a new understanding of identity and belonging in the city. Her sentiments reflect Mamdani's pro-immigrant message, emphasizing New York as a city built by those who arrive and rise.

Chintan Patel from the Indian American Impact Fund applauded the electoral achievements across the nation, calling attention to the impactful roles South Asian Americans are playing in the country's political trajectory.

