Bihar Votes: Democracy in Action as Leaders Cast Their Ballots

Senior politicians, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, were among early voters in Bihar's assembly elections on Thursday. Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Rajiv Ranjan Singh also cast their ballots amid tight security.

Polling began at 7 am for 121 seats across 18 districts, involving 3.75 crore voters. By 9 am, 13.13% of voters had exercised their franchise, with Saharsa leading in voter turnout. Expanded security measures underscored the importance of these elections for Bihar's future leadership.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized voting as a civic duty. Political leaders called on the electorate to mobilize for change, with messages highlighting development and thwarting vote theft. The elections mark a pivotal contest for both the ruling and opposition factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)