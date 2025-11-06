Tej Pratap Yadav Eyes Mahua Victory, Promises Development

Tej Pratap Yadav, chief of the newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), cast his vote in Patna during the ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. He urged citizens to actively engage in the electoral process, emphasizing the importance of choosing candidates based on merit and work, rather than deceit.

Without the backing of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) this time, elder Yadav emphasized that the election results will determine the political landscape on November 14. Tej Pratap is focused on securing the Mahua seat and mentioned his ambitious plans, including the establishment of an engineering college.

Despite being expelled from the RJD earlier this year, Tej Pratap remains confident, drawing strength from family blessings, particularly that of former CM Rabri Devi. Contestants from major parties are vying for Mahua, promising an election marked by vigorous campaigning. Results are set to declare on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)