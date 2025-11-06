Left Menu

Bihar Elections 2025: A Historic and Decisive Battle Unfolds

Amid enthusiastic voters, the first phase of Bihar elections began, with leaders casting their votes and making bold predictions. BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed Tejashwi Yadav's CM prospects, while Mahagathbandhan's Mukesh Sahani emphasized voter empowerment. Turnout details highlighted varied participation across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:05 IST
Bihar Elections 2025: A Historic and Decisive Battle Unfolds
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad after voting in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Polling in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections kicked off on Thursday, covering 121 constituencies across 18 districts, as high-profile leaders cast their votes. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, accompanied by his wife Maya Shankar, voted in Patna. He termed the election 'historic and decisive,' dismissing Tejashwi Yadav's chances of becoming Chief Minister while criticizing Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral fraud as unfounded.

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Ministerial face, Mukesh Sahani, along with his family, emphasized the role of voters as the 'true owners of democracy' after voting in Darbhanga. He encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers and hold leaders accountable, questioning if previous governments fulfilled their promises.

The Election Commission reported a 13.13% voter turnout by 9 am, with Saharsa district leading at 15.27% and Lakhisarai trailing at 7%. The first phase, encompassing approximately 3.75 crore electors, will conclude at 6 pm, deciding the fate of several senior leaders including Tejashwi Yadav and others from major parties like BJP, JD(U), and RJD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

