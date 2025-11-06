Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes RJD's 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar Campaign Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal's rule in the 1990s, labeling it as 'jungle raj' characterized by crime and corruption. Speaking in Araria, he praised Nitish Kumar's government for revitalizing Bihar's development and pledged to tackle the issue of infiltrators with determination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:01 IST
PM Modi Criticizes RJD's 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar Campaign Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: @BJP4India/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a rally in Araria, Bihar, on Thursday. Modi disparaged the 15-year tenure of the RJD in the 1990s as 'jungle raj,' defined by crime, anarchy, and corruption as rampant issues.

Addressing the gathering, Modi emphasized the transformative impact of the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which he claims has lifted Bihar out of its turbulent past. The Prime Minister highlighted significant developments, including the establishment of IIT, IIM, AIIMS, and NLU institutions, stressing the accelerated pace of growth since 2014.

Modi also took the opportunity to announce the NDA government's commitment to countering the presence of infiltrators in Bihar, accusing opposition parties, particularly the RJD and Congress, of supporting them. Modi is set to continue his campaign tour with a visit to Bhagalpur later in the day amid rising voter turnouts across the state.

TRENDING

1
ED's Crucial Crackdown: Unraveling the Narco-Terrorism Network

ED's Crucial Crackdown: Unraveling the Narco-Terrorism Network

 India
2
Masoud Barzani: From Mountain Fighter to Kurdish Political Power Broker

Masoud Barzani: From Mountain Fighter to Kurdish Political Power Broker

 Global
3
From Village Cricket to World Champion: The Rise of Kranti Goud

From Village Cricket to World Champion: The Rise of Kranti Goud

 India
4
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Reports Robust Growth for Q2 FY26

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Reports Robust Growth for Q2 FY26

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025