PM Modi Criticizes RJD's 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar Campaign Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Rashtriya Janata Dal's rule in the 1990s, labeling it as 'jungle raj' characterized by crime and corruption. Speaking in Araria, he praised Nitish Kumar's government for revitalizing Bihar's development and pledged to tackle the issue of infiltrators with determination.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a rally in Araria, Bihar, on Thursday. Modi disparaged the 15-year tenure of the RJD in the 1990s as 'jungle raj,' defined by crime, anarchy, and corruption as rampant issues.
Addressing the gathering, Modi emphasized the transformative impact of the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which he claims has lifted Bihar out of its turbulent past. The Prime Minister highlighted significant developments, including the establishment of IIT, IIM, AIIMS, and NLU institutions, stressing the accelerated pace of growth since 2014.
Modi also took the opportunity to announce the NDA government's commitment to countering the presence of infiltrators in Bihar, accusing opposition parties, particularly the RJD and Congress, of supporting them. Modi is set to continue his campaign tour with a visit to Bhagalpur later in the day amid rising voter turnouts across the state.
