Bihar Phase One Elections: Voter Turnout Surges, NDA Confident

Bihar witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 42.31% in phase one of assembly elections by 1 pm, with Gopalganj leading at 46.73%. While Patna lagged with 37.72%, NDA remains optimistic for a clear win. Voters across 121 constituencies will decide the fate of key political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:02 IST
Voting underway in Bihar (Photo/X@ECISVEEP) . Image Credit: ANI
Bihar has seen a robust voter turnout of 42.31% during the initial hours of the first phase of the assembly elections, according to Election Commission data. As of 1 pm, Gopalganj emerged as the leader with a participation rate of 46.73%, followed closely by Lakhisarai and Begusarai with 46.37% and 46.02%, respectively.

Patna recorded a lower turnout of 37.72%, making it the district with the least voter engagement so far. Other significant turnouts were reported from Khagaria at 42.94%, Madhepura at 44.16%, and Muzaffarpur at 45.41%. The elections will influence the future of key figures, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and several NDA leaders.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha remains optimistic, asserting that the NDA is on track for a 'thumping majority'. Meanwhile, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has called for mass participation, underlining the election as a 'festival of democracy'. The first phase of voting concludes at 6 pm, with some areas ceasing earlier due to security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

